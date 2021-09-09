Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

‘It is our moral duty’: Mayor Harris commits Shelby County to help Afghan refugees

Afghan refugees
Afghan refugees(kold)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says Shelby County is ready to welcome Afghan allies and parolees who are evacuating the country in wake of the Taliban’s return to power.

Harris wrote a letter to President Joe Biden reaffirming the commitment. The letter reads, in part:

“As our country welcomes refugees from Afghanistan, I am writing to let you know the government of Shelby County. Tennessee stands ready to provide support and stability to those fleeing violence and oppression. I believe we have a moral duty to help those in dire circumstances who supported our troops. I want to applaud your administration’s efforts to meet this duty.”

World Relief Memphis along with Harris and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland are set to share how the community can prepare to receive these refugees. World Relief Memphis says there is a need for a community-wide effort to help ease their integration into American society.

It is unclear how many refugees will be arriving in Shelby County in the coming weeks.

We will stream the news conference live on our website at 11 a.m. and this story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The remains of 18-year-old Jamie Wright, missing in north Mississippi since 2008, were found in...
Remains of teen missing since 2008 found in Mississippi
Fire at Walnut Grove and Fernway
Fire shoots out of a hole in the street
Gerald Koelling mugshot
Driver shoots at another car on Mid-South interstate
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 8
Shelby County sees highest daily COVID-19 case count amid surge
City of Memphis working to fill several vacant positions

Latest News

Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss returns home
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 9
Shelby County daily case numder drops to 400 following record high numbers
Necessity Drive
Shelby County Schools hosts 4th Annual Necessity Drive
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot, AP source says