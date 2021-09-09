World Championship Barbecue Judging Seminar set for Memphis in Nov.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Judges Seminar will be held November 6 in Memphis.

The seminar is held each year to instruct, train, and certify barbecue judges for the cooking contest.

Successful attendees will be certified to judge the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in 2022.

The seminar takes place Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sheraton Downtown (Convention Center). There is a $99 registration fee.

For more information about the seminar, click here.

