Water main break causes outage, affects schools in Desoto County

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Hernando says there has been a water main break on Commerce Street.

The city says most people will experience low to no water until this issue is resolved, but Public Works is working to restore water.

DeSoto County Schools says that Hernando Middle School and Hernando High School are without water.

They say that lunch has already been served and that if students need to use the bathroom, teachers at the middle school will walk students to the elementary school. High school students will be taken by bus to Hernando Hills if they need to use the restroom.

DeSoto County Schools says no other Hernando schools have been affected and that dismissal will occur at the regular time this afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

