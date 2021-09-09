Tigers’ Gunnell set for surgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Turns out the decision to start Freshman Quarterback Seth Henigan over Junior Transfer Grant Gunnell was finalized earlier than first reported.

Gunnell, according to his former high school coach, is slated for surgery Monday. Tigers Head Coach Ryan Silverfield did not announce a game one starter till Pre-Game Warmups last Saturday against Nicholls State. Gunnell suffered a lower leg injury, widely believed to be an Achilles, in practice shortly after fall camp began. He was the only quarterback on the roster with any actual college experience, having started seven games at Arizona.

The 6′6″, 230-pounder was running with the first unit until the injury.

On his news conference Zoom Monday, Silverfield said Gunnell’s injury could keep him out several weeks if he didn’t need surgery.

Gunnell’s High School Coach, Stephen Hill, tweeted Monday, “Praying for my boy Grant Gunnell, who was slated to lead the Memphis Tigers Offense this year, but God had other plans! Surgery Monday Morning will be a minor setback for a major comeback.”

Gunnell has two years eligibility remaining.

