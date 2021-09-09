Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Taco Bell wants to refill your used sauce packets

Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.
Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.(Source: Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to recycle your used sauce packets and refill them.

The fast-food chain is teaming up with recycling company TerraCycle for the new program.

Customers can collect their empty sauce packets, then recycle them by mailing the empties back to be refilled.

Taco Bell said its goal is to save 8 billion used sauce packets from going into U.S. landfills every year.

The restaurant chain is working toward becoming a more sustainable brand.

By 2025, Taco Bell hopes all of its packaging will be “recyclable, compostable or reusable.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of 18-year-old Jamie Wright, missing in north Mississippi since 2008, were found in...
Remains of teen missing since 2008 found in Mississippi
Fire at Walnut Grove and Fernway
Fire shoots out of a hole in the street
Gerald Koelling mugshot
Driver shoots at another car on Mid-South interstate
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 8
Shelby County sees highest daily COVID-19 case count amid surge
Andrea Ruth was 12 years old when she died Nov. 24, 2012.
Shelby County man appeals conviction for daughter’s ‘excruciating’ death

Latest News

A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Scores of Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Kabul
According to two studies published this week, the two COVID-19 vaccines do not increase the...
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines don’t increase miscarriage risk, studies say
Afghan refugees
‘It is our moral duty’: Mayor Harris commits Shelby County to help Afghan refugees
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss returns home