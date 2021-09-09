DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is wanted for sexual assault in Dyersburg.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, the suspect is wanted in two separate incidents, including attempted rape and indecent exposure involving a child.

Police say the man attacked a woman on College Street August 15 and attempted to rape her. The suspect was not wearing any clothing during the attack.

The second incident happened on Lewis Avenue in the early morning hours of September 7. Dyersburg police say the suspect approached a child who was waiting for a school bus, and attempted to get the child to walk over to him as he was pleasuring himself.

Photos of the suspect have been released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department at 311, the Criminal Investigations Division at 288-7679, or Crime Stopper at 285-TIPS.

Suspect wanted in Dyersburg for attempted rape and indecent exposure (Source: Dyersburg Police Department)

