Southern Heritage Classic events kick-off ahead of big game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southern Heritage Classic events are kicking off Thursday ahead of the game set for this weekend.

It’s an exciting time for fans, after being canceled last year because of the pandemic, thousands of fans will be back at the Liberty Bowl.

But before the game, lots of events are happening across Memphis.

On Thursday, FedEx is hosting a roundtable where presidents of HBCUs in the Mid-South will share their experiences from the last year.

The roundtable is called Reflect. Listen. Act. A conversation with HBCU presidents. The presidents of Tennessee State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, and LeMoyne-Owen College will discuss how they persevered through the pandemic. They will discuss the importance of higher education for Black students.

The roundtable will take place at 10 a.m.

Also, The Orpheum Theatre has planned an evening of Classic soul starring Stephanie Mills and Jeffrey Osborne. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.

The festivities for the classic are just beginning. This weekend is packed with events including a job fair Friday morning. And on Saturday morning tailgating kicks off followed by the battle of the bands at 11 a.m. at Whitehaven High School.

Information on tickets to the Southern Heritage Classic can be found HERE.

