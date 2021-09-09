Son indicted in father’s fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Collierville man has been indicted in connection to the death of his father.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Robert Downs got into an argument with his father Larry Downs on April 26 at their residence near H.W. Cox Park. This argument turned into a fistfight.

Collierville police say during the fight Robert pushed his 73-year-old father down a flight of stairs. Larry struck his head and was knocked unconscious. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and he did not survive his injuries, dying a week later on May 2.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury indicted Robert on a count of second-degree murder and is being held on $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.