Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Son indicted in father’s fall

Robert Downs mugshot
Robert Downs mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Collierville man has been indicted in connection to the death of his father.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Robert Downs got into an argument with his father Larry Downs on April 26 at their residence near H.W. Cox Park. This argument turned into a fistfight.

Collierville police say during the fight Robert pushed his 73-year-old father down a flight of stairs. Larry struck his head and was knocked unconscious. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and he did not survive his injuries, dying a week later on May 2.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury indicted Robert on a count of second-degree murder and is being held on $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The remains of 18-year-old Jamie Wright, missing in north Mississippi since 2008, were found in...
Remains of teen missing since 2008 found in Mississippi
Fire at Walnut Grove and Fernway
Fire shoots out of a hole in the street
Gerald Koelling mugshot
Driver shoots at another car on Mid-South interstate
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 8
Shelby County sees highest daily COVID-19 case count amid surge
Andrea Ruth was 12 years old when she died Nov. 24, 2012.
Shelby County man appeals conviction for daughter’s ‘excruciating’ death

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot, AP source says
High School Football
Shelby County Schools cancel football games
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss welcomed home by crowds
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 9
Shelby County daily case report drops to 400 following record-high numbers