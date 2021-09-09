Advertise with Us
Shelby County Schools hosts 4th Annual Necessity Drive

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is looking to provide students with the support they need outside the classroom. The district will host its 4th Necessity Drive.

With the help of residents from across the Mid-South, students will be given necessary toiletries like sanitary napkins and undergarments. And they can also get PPE, like masks or hand sanitizer.

SCS leaders say this allows students to focus on their education while in the classroom.

“The one thing we don’t want students to worry about is necessity items,” said Crystal Cook, with SCS Family and Community engagement. “If you are coming to school and you are there and ready to learn, then you are there for that reason. We don’t want students to worry about a toothbrush or toothpaste.”

You can donate items to the drive or make a monetary donation at the Board of Education or by using Cash App.

Search for the account named

The necessity drive is scheduled for Friday, September 17 at East High School from 4 to 6 p.m.

