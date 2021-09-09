Advertise with Us
Shelby County Schools cancel football games

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools (SCS) has announced that some football games have been canceled.

SCS says that this is in accordance with TSSAA and SCS COVID-19 guidelines.

The following games have been canceled for Thursday September 9:

  • Manassas vs. KIPP
  • Bolton vs. Wooddale

SCS says that more information about rescheduling will be shared accordingly.

