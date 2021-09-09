Shelby County firefighters recognized for heroic actions

Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County firefighters were honored Thursday morning for heroic actions earlier this year.

Lieutenant Adrian Flagg and firefighter/paramedic Quinton Johnson were both honored with the Three Stars of Tennessee Award from the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security and its commissioner, Jeff Long. The award was presented by Tennessee Senator Becky Massey and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

In February of this year Lieutenant Adrian Flagg and firefighter/paramedic Quinton Johnson were both dispatched to a sledding accident where a 17-year-old boy had been impaled by a tractor spike during a heavy snowstorm in Shelby County. The young man was rescued and has since made a full recovery.

Deputy Fire Chief Glen Kneeland submitted a the two, saying all participants involved in the rescue did an outstanding job to save a young man’s life.

