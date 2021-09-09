Advertise with Us
Ripley police officer dies on duty

Ripley Police officer dies on-duty
Ripley Police officer dies on-duty(Ripley Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Ripley Police Department released a statement on Facebook this morning after an on-duty officer died.

According the the police officer Tim Mullen was found unresponsive inside Ripley Police Department by a staff member. EMS was called and Mullen was transported to the hospital, but emergency personnel were unable to revive the officer.

Officer Mullen had been employed by the Ripley Police Department and in law enforcement for over 10 years.

The department says that arrangements for the officer’s funeral will be announced at a later time.

