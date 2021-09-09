Ripley police officer dies on duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Ripley Police Department released a statement on Facebook this morning after an on-duty officer died.

According the the police officer Tim Mullen was found unresponsive inside Ripley Police Department by a staff member. EMS was called and Mullen was transported to the hospital, but emergency personnel were unable to revive the officer.

Officer Mullen had been employed by the Ripley Police Department and in law enforcement for over 10 years.

The department says that arrangements for the officer’s funeral will be announced at a later time.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.