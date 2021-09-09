Advertise with Us
Public invited to memorial service for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss

The public is invited to honor the memory of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, a Knoxville native who lost his life in the Kabul airport bombing last month.
Honoring Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The public is invited to honor the memory of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, a Knoxville native who lost his life in the Kabul airport bombing last month.

According to a release, Staff Sgt. Knauss’ family has requested a private arrival, but will allow a public event at Gibbs High School at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Prior to the service, Mynatt Funeral Home will transport Staff Sgt. Knauss from Halls Chapel to Gibbs High School. The procession will only include family members, but the public is allowed to line the route if they wish. The procession will travel down Emory Road, across Maynardville Pike and then turn onto Tazewell Pike to arrive at the school at 4:30 p.m., the announcement said.

Following the service, the public may pay respects to Staff Sgt. Knauss in the Gibbs High School gym, where he will be lying in repose.

Anyone unable to pay respects at the service may instead do so on Thursday and Friday, at the Halls or Fountain City locations of the Mynatt Funeral Home to sign a guestbook.

Below is a map of the procession route.

Ryan Knauss procession map
Ryan Knauss procession map(WVLT)

