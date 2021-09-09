Preliminary hearing waived for teen charged with capital murder

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - The preliminary hearing for 13-year-old Michael Lane Campbell was scheduled for Thursday morning.

Campbell has been charged with capital murder, in connection to the burning death of 13-year-old Gaines Coker that happened in late June in Coldwater.

Around 9:30 a.m., Campbell, dressed in orange Tate County jail attire, stood before Judge Trey Manning.

Though our camera was not allowed inside, we watched as Campbell’s defense attorney, Tony Farese, had the hearing waived.

“I’ve spoken with the Assistant District Attorney handling the case, Ms. Rhonda Amis,” Farese told us after we left the courtroom. “We have reached an agreement with regard to the D.A.’s office turning over discovery to us early, and this matter will proceed forward.”

Farese said this case will be presented before the next grand jury in Tate County, though a date for that has not been set yet.

“A very, very unusual case,” Farese added. “We think this was a tragic accident, but we’re not going to comment any further. We will let this matter proceed through court as it should.”

Until a grand jury meets, this case is bound over, meaning we are not able to acquire documents related to the case until they have been revealed to the grand jury.

