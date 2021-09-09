A nice stretch of sunshine and dry weather ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect full sunshine for the rest of the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: More dry weather is expected with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be near 90 Saturday and lower 90s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy, hot and somewhat humid with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out each afternoon starting on Tuesday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.