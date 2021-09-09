Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

A nice stretch of sunshine and dry weather ahead

By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect full sunshine for the rest of the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: More dry weather is expected with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be near 90 Saturday and lower 90s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy, hot and somewhat humid with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out each afternoon starting on Tuesday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The remains of 18-year-old Jamie Wright, missing in north Mississippi since 2008, were found in...
Remains of teen missing since 2008 found in Mississippi
Fire at Walnut Grove and Fernway
Fire shoots out of a hole in the street
Gerald Koelling mugshot
Driver shoots at another car on Mid-South interstate
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 8
Shelby County sees highest daily COVID-19 case count amid surge
Andrea Ruth was 12 years old when she died Nov. 24, 2012.
Shelby County man appeals conviction for daughter’s ‘excruciating’ death

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Cool, dry air stays in the Mid-South for a few days
Wednesday evening weather update
Cool dry air firmly in place across the Mid-South
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 8, 2021