A nice stretch of sunshine and dry weather ahead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect full sunshine for the rest of the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s.
THIS WEEKEND: More dry weather is expected with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be near 90 Saturday and lower 90s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy, hot and somewhat humid with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out each afternoon starting on Tuesday.
Spencer Denton
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
