Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent

All three producers are looking to cast local talent and are asking for people to reach out if they have movie interest.
(Source: Flickr Commons)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A movie, called Homestead, is set to be filmed in East Tennessee starting in September.

Co-producers Richie Walls and John T. Black, alongside producer Brian Coney, are all from East Tennessee. They said it has been a goal to bring big time production to the area.

All three producers are looking to cast local talent and are asking for people to reach out if they have movie interest.

“We will be casting some local talent, there’s some really talented actors here as well as extras and some of them, and the city of Knoxville has been fantastic as has the state of Tennessee. We’ve got great locations lined up in and around this area and when people go see this movie, they’ll recognize their hometown,” said Conley.

The movie will start shooing on September 20 and is expected to end in the middle of October.

There are also other plans in the works for movie shoots in East Tennessee, according to the producers.

If you are interested in being a part of the movie, email casting@richiewalls.com.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
High School Football
Shelby County Schools cancels football games for COVID-19
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘The President has no authority’: Governors react to President’s vaccine mandate
Clarance Lowe mugshot
US Marshals searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Ripley Police officer dies on-duty
Ripley police officer dies on duty

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,892 new cases reported Fri.
City Watch for Dorothy Mitchell
City Watch Alert canceled for missing 65-year-old woman with early-onset Dementia
Memphis police release photo of suspect vehicle in woman’s shooting death
Memphis police release photo of suspect vehicle in woman’s shooting death
Shelby County Schools parents push for return to virtual learning
Shelby County Schools parents push for return to virtual learning
Tipton County School Board updates mask mandate for students, faculty, and staff