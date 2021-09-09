Memphis Police Department appoints new assistant chief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has appointed an assistant chief of police.

Shawn Jones will take on the role September 13.

Jones retired from the Atlanta Police Department where he was assistant police chief. After retirement, he managed the day-to-day operations of the Law Enforcement Division for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Atlanta. Jones has 35 years of experience in law enforcement.

Jones’ responsibilities will emphasize oversight in three functional areas, administration, investigations, and technology.

