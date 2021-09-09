Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis Police Department appoints new assistant chief

Memphis Police Department appoints new assistant chief
Memphis Police Department appoints new assistant chief(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has appointed an assistant chief of police.

Shawn Jones will take on the role September 13.

Jones retired from the Atlanta Police Department where he was assistant police chief. After retirement, he managed the day-to-day operations of the Law Enforcement Division for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Atlanta. Jones has 35 years of experience in law enforcement.

Jones’ responsibilities will emphasize oversight in three functional areas, administration, investigations, and technology.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The remains of 18-year-old Jamie Wright, missing in north Mississippi since 2008, were found in...
Remains of teen missing since 2008 found in Mississippi
Fire at Walnut Grove and Fernway
Fire shoots out of a hole in the street
Gerald Koelling mugshot
Driver shoots at another car on Mid-South interstate
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 8
Shelby County sees highest daily COVID-19 case count amid surge
Andrea Ruth was 12 years old when she died Nov. 24, 2012.
Shelby County man appeals conviction for daughter’s ‘excruciating’ death

Latest News

Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis
If you received your vaccine at your local pharmacy, hospital, or clinic you can contact your...
Cooper-Young Beerfest requires vaccination cards
Afghan refugees
‘It is our moral duty’: Mayor Harris commits Shelby County to help Afghan refugees