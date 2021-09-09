Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man suspected in 4 killings in Missouri found dead in South Dakota

J.T. McLean.
J.T. McLean.(Boone County (Mo.) Sheriff's Department)
By Dakota News Now staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A suspect wanted in connection to four Missouri killings has been found dead in southeast South Dakota, authorities say.

KSFY reported J.T. McLean, 45, was located in North Sioux City, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. They said he died by suicide.

Authorities say McLean was wanted for the killing of four people in Missouri. KY3 reported two of those homicides were McLean’s girlfriend and her 11-year-old daughter. They were killed Aug. 22.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service contacted the Union County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday night, saying McLean is likely in Dakota Dunes. Marshals said McLean stole a vehicle from one of the victims, and they used OnStar to track it to the area. In addition, McLean had family in the Dakota Dunes area.

McLean’s vehicle was eventually located at a motel. Several law enforcement agencies joined the sheriff’s office in an attempt to arrest him.

Authorities said they used “nonlethal means” as they attempted to make contact with McLean. They received no response. A drone was deployed over the vehicle, which found McLean had appeared to die by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now (KSFY) via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of 18-year-old Jamie Wright, missing in north Mississippi since 2008, were found in...
Remains of teen missing since 2008 found in Mississippi
Fire at Walnut Grove and Fernway
Fire shoots out of a hole in the street
Gerald Koelling mugshot
Driver shoots at another car on Mid-South interstate
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 8
Shelby County sees highest daily COVID-19 case count amid surge
City of Memphis working to fill several vacant positions

Latest News

Necessity Drive
Shelby County Schools hosts 4th Annual Necessity Drive
Afghan refugees
World Relief Memphis to share how community can prepare to receive Afghan allies, parolees
Zebras are on the loose in Prince George's County, Maryland, after escaping from a farm last...
Zebras on the loose after escaping from Md. farm
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was remembered as a funny man who loved his country.
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss returns home
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot, AP source says