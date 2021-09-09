Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Local players added to Premier Rugby Sevens in Memphis

Premiere Rugby Sevens
Premiere Rugby Sevens(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When the Premier Rugby Sevens Championship Series comes to Memphis this fall, a couple of Memphians will be carrying the ball on the field.

Two former players as youths in the Memphis Inner City Rugby Program, Calvin Gentry and Donovan Norphlet, have signed professional contracts and will play for the Mid-South headliners as part of the Leagues Launch at AutoZone Park on October 9. 

Gentry played on the University of Memphis’ club team and earned USA Collegiate All American Honors. Norphlet starred at Life University, a national rugby powerhouse in Georgia.

“This is great to have this here,” said Gentry. “I remember coming down here when I was about 15-16, to watch the Redbirds. And I said, ‘one day I’m going to play in this stadium. Now it’s happening and I want to thank everybody for making it so.”

Norphlet was part of the original youths to join the Memphis Inner City Rugby Program.

“At first they told us it was a football meeting,” said Norphlet. “When we got there it was about rugby. I didn’t know about that. But after I got into it it was fun and my mother was skeptical at first, but she let me play. I’ve been playing since I was a kid and it’s been a part of my life ever since.” 

Premier Rugby Sevens only allows seven players per side on the field, rather than 15, so the action is fast, and the scoring is quick. Several Olympians are slated to play in the Games here.

Both men’s and women’s teams are involved. Equal pay for all.

The Premier Rugby Sevens Inaugural Championship event is set for October 9 downtown at AutoZone Park.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The remains of 18-year-old Jamie Wright, missing in north Mississippi since 2008, were found in...
Remains of teen missing since 2008 found in Mississippi
Fire at Walnut Grove and Fernway
Fire shoots out of a hole in the street
Gerald Koelling mugshot
Driver shoots at another car on Mid-South interstate
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 8
Shelby County sees highest daily COVID-19 case count amid surge
City of Memphis working to fill several vacant positions

Latest News

Arkansas State Head Coach Butch Jones
Arkansas State head coach wary of Tigers freshman quarterback
UofM Quarterback Grant Gunnell
Tigers’ Gunnell set for surgery
Southern Jaguars
Aresco: AAC to go on the offensive
Big crowds are expected in Memphis for the Southern Heritage Classic and Cooper-Young Festival.
Southern Heritage Classic events kick-off ahead of big game