LIVE: Gov. Bill Lee gives media briefing on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations in the state

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The governor of Tennessee is speaking to the media Thursday afternoon about COVID-19 in the state.

Governor Bill Lee along with state health officials are giving updates on virus cases in the state as well as vaccination rats and hospital capacity.

