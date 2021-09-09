Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis

Advertise with Us
By Andrew Douglas and Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer features Zio Matto Gelato. The owners use a peddle bike to sell their five-ounce gelato containers.

Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis joined Andrew Douglas at the WMC Digital Desk to discuss that story and more featured in the latest issue, including a fashion illustrator who is using her art to trace the roots of her blood disorder.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

