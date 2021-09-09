Food pantry truck stolen from church in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) -The Bread of Life Food Pantry truck was stolen from First United Methodist Church in Covington overnight.

The church serves as a hub with partner churches and school groups that hold food drives and then do food distributions and feed those in need in Tipton County every Saturday morning.

The Bread of Life Food Pantry sent social media posts Wednesday as the 18-foot box truck went missing. Covington police say they know the truck was driven to Memphis on Austin Peay Highway at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

Brother Michael Pence, pastor of First United Methodist Church, says they’ll count on volunteers to pick up until they get their truck back.

”You know we go pick up at local Walmart stores, Kroger, Naifeh, and other partners as well. So, it’s going to take a whole lot more people using their personal vehicles getting reorganized in a quick way,” Pence said.

Pence says if the person who stole the truck would bring it back, his congregation would be willing to help the individual with food and a job.

The pastor says many people depend on this food ministry in Tipton County and the truck is needed back at First United Methodist in Covington ASAP.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.