FedEx hosts HBCU roundtable ahead of Southern Heritage Classic

By Camille Connor
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks the 32nd Southern Heritage Classic where Jackson State University and Tennessee State University will face off at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

The Historically Black Colleges and Universities that they rep on the field have an even older history.

The presidents of Tennessee State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, and LeMoyne-Owen College joined a roundtable hosted by FedEx Thursday to discuss the important legacies of HBCUs.

“HBCUs remain relevant. They will always be relevant. We were founded to educate former slaves,” said Thomas K. Hudson, President of Jackson State University.

HBCUs have persevered through the pandemic.

Along with transitioning to virtual learning, the institutions expanded access to mental health services.

FedEx also donated $5 million to the four schools last year.

“It’s allowing us to help our students who had to navigate through some of those financial challenges that their families had during the pandemic,” said Dr. Jerryl Briggs, Sr., President of Mississippi Valley State University.

2020 also saw an increased awareness of racial issues and social justice movements, in which many students participated.

HBCUs gained recognition through partnerships with companies like FedEx, looking to address diversity.

FedEx debuted a new NASCAR race car design that highlighted HBCUs.

“That exposure opened the eyes of so many people who had never heard of our institutions or what they offer,” said Dr. Vernell Bennett-Fairs, President of LeMoyne-Owen College.

The pandemic has also changed the landscape of employment. The panel of HBCU presidents say internships with businesses are important for their students’ future career paths.

“The learning environment was different,” said Briggs, “So, there is going to need to be more professional development opportunities, I think, as these students are now graduating and joining the workforce.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

