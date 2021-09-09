Enjoy the great weather now, the heat & humidity will return soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure in the upper Midwest is streaming dry air into the Mid-South as the week comes to a close. A southerly flow will gradually return bringing a warmer and muggier pattern back to the area by next week.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with a light and variable wind and overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a Southeast wind at 5 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and humid with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a light chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.