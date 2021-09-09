DeSoto Co. sheriff’s deputy critically injured in crash returns to work

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputy who was critically injured in a crash in February is back on the job.

Deputy Austin Eldridge was hit on I-269 while stopping to help someone with a flat tire. Both of his legs were injured and one leg was amputated.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department said Eldridge had an incredible first day back at the department Wednesday and was welcomed with open arms.

