Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Cooper-Young Beerfest requires vaccination cards

If you received your vaccine at your local pharmacy, hospital, or clinic you can contact your...
If you received your vaccine at your local pharmacy, hospital, or clinic you can contact your provider directly to receive a new card, according to a local health department director.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cooper-Young Beerfest announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that a vaccination certificate will be required for their upcoming event.

The post says the CY Beerfest council and the Cooper-Young Community Association (CYCA) made this decision because of the current circumstances the community is in.

The COVID-19 summer surge is still affecting Memphis and CY Beerfest says this is the only way they feel they can keep their event safe.

On top of vaccination certificates being required, CY Beerfest says the number of available tickets will be reduced.

Tickets for the event that begins on October 9 will go on sale September 15.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The remains of 18-year-old Jamie Wright, missing in north Mississippi since 2008, were found in...
Remains of teen missing since 2008 found in Mississippi
Fire at Walnut Grove and Fernway
Fire shoots out of a hole in the street
Gerald Koelling mugshot
Driver shoots at another car on Mid-South interstate
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 8
Shelby County sees highest daily COVID-19 case count amid surge
Andrea Ruth was 12 years old when she died Nov. 24, 2012.
Shelby County man appeals conviction for daughter’s ‘excruciating’ death

Latest News

Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis
Afghan refugees
‘It is our moral duty’: Mayor Harris commits Shelby County to help Afghan refugees
Refugees in Memphis
WATCH: Mayors, World Relief Memphis presser on Afghan refugees coming to Shelby Co.