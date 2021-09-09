Cooper-Young Beerfest requires vaccination cards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cooper-Young Beerfest announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that a vaccination certificate will be required for their upcoming event.

The post says the CY Beerfest council and the Cooper-Young Community Association (CYCA) made this decision because of the current circumstances the community is in.

The COVID-19 summer surge is still affecting Memphis and CY Beerfest says this is the only way they feel they can keep their event safe.

On top of vaccination certificates being required, CY Beerfest says the number of available tickets will be reduced.

Tickets for the event that begins on October 9 will go on sale September 15.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.