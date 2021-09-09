Cool, dry air stays in the Mid-South for a few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cooler air moved in behind the cold front last night and now temperatures are in the 50s across much of the area this morning. With sunshine and dry air, high temperatures will be in the mid 80s this afternoon. It will be clear and cool tonight with a low temperatures around 60 in Memphis and in the lower to mid 50s everywhere else.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 86 degrees. Winds: North 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the lower 50s to 60 degrees. Winds: North at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: We will have another beautiful day with low humidity tomorrow. Friday will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in lower 50s to lower 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: It will hot this weekend, but humidity levels will remain low. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The warming trend will continue with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s at the start of next week. We will also have a chance for a few pop-up showers on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

