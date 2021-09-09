Aresco: AAC to go on the offensive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With his league now set to be poached of several of its top teams by the Big 12, American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco says he’s going on the offensive to keep the American as the sixth strongest conference in college football.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Aresco says the AAC will expand.

“The Big 12 is taking our teams because of what’s happened to them. That tells you all you need to know in terms of where we are. Teams will be interested in us that have the resources to compete at the highest level in our league with an outstanding TV partner in ESPN,” said Aresco.

Houston and Cincinnati have already submitted applications for membership in the Big 12.

UCF is expected to follow suit soon.

Sports Illustrated reports the Big 12 could admit them as soon as this Friday.

Independent BYU is also expected to join.

It’s going to take money to get out. Aresco says the three AAC schools have yet to submit their exit notice.

They are required to submit a 27 Month exit notice and pay a $10 million penalty.

The time could be moved sooner with a heftier exit fee.

Aresco declined to reveal potential New Members..but it could include a mix of the top schools from Conference USA and the Moutain West, like UAB and Boise State. It’s all happening fast. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.