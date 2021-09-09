Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Several leading U.S. airlines warned Thursday that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting their bookings and further delaying recovery for the travel industry.

American Airlines said a slowdown that started in August has continued into September, and the airline further lowered its outlook for third-quarter revenue.

In another regulatory filing, United Airlines said its flying and revenue are both weaker than previously expected, and it is cutting its schedule for later this year to match the lower demand. United forecast a pretax loss in the third quarter that could extend into the fourth quarter if the virus outbreak continues.

Delta Air Lines said it still expects to post an adjusted pretax profit for the third quarter, but revenue will be toward the lower end of its previous forecast.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the rise in COVID-19 cases won’t derail the travel recovery but will delay it by 90 to 120 days. He said the variant has particularly affected business and international travel, which are both critical to the largest U.S. airlines.

Southwest Airlines reported that leisure travel, too, has weakened, with more cancellations and softer bookings for September and October.

Southwest said, however, that demand over the Labor Day holiday was solid other than cancellations that it attributed to Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, and it said booking patterns for the winter holidays look normal.

Shares of all four airlines fell 1% to 2% minutes after regular trading opened on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of 18-year-old Jamie Wright, missing in north Mississippi since 2008, were found in...
Remains of teen missing since 2008 found in Mississippi
Fire at Walnut Grove and Fernway
Fire shoots out of a hole in the street
Gerald Koelling mugshot
Driver shoots at another car on Mid-South interstate
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 8
Shelby County sees highest daily COVID-19 case count amid surge
City of Memphis working to fill several vacant positions

Latest News

Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss returns home
Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule
A bomb squad vehicle responds to the scene of a man's home in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on...
Man charged with weapons of mass destruction; neighborhood evacuated in Pa.
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 9
Shelby County daily case numder drops to 400 following record high numbers