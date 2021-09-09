Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Admistrator pushing for mandatory lessons on 9/11 terrorist attacks in Tennessee classrooms

As of right now, schools in Tennessee are not required to teach anything regards to the 911 terrorist attacks in schools.
School Admistrator wants 911attacks added to school curriculum
School Admistrator wants 911attacks added to school curriculum(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Steve Shedden, the Dean of Students at Bearden Middle School, helped work with state legislator Jason Zachary to sponsor a bill regarding teaching students about the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Bill 0156 states public schools should “provide age-appropriate instruction to public school students in kindergarten through grade 12 on the events of September 11, 2001, annually on September 11.”

Shedden was an NYPD officer during the September 11th attack. He was on vacation at the time and has a lot of survivors guilt. He watched the destruction in his city from afar.

“For me this was yesterday. Children, grandchildren, marriages- no day impacted my life like 9/11,” said Shedden.

There has not been anything done to the bill since March.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
High School Football
Shelby County Schools cancels football games for COVID-19
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘The President has no authority’: Governors react to President’s vaccine mandate
Clarance Lowe mugshot
US Marshals searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Ripley Police officer dies on-duty
Ripley police officer dies on duty

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,892 new cases reported Fri.
City Watch for Dorothy Mitchell
City Watch Alert canceled for missing 65-year-old woman with early-onset Dementia
Memphis police release photo of suspect vehicle in woman’s shooting death
Memphis police release photo of suspect vehicle in woman’s shooting death
Shelby County Schools parents push for return to virtual learning
Shelby County Schools parents push for return to virtual learning
Tipton County School Board updates mask mandate for students, faculty, and staff