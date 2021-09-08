WATCH: Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson provides COVID-19 update
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Little Rock, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will provide his weekly COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m. from the state capital.
The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.
Watch the press conference live at 1:30 p.m. in the video player above.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.