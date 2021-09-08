Tiger women’s soccer ranked 5th in nation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Why they were not included in the pre-season Top 25 of College Women’s Soccer is a mystery after coming off an NCAA tournament appearance with almost the entire team returning.

But, the University of Memphis is back in the national spotlight and now coming in No. 15 this week in the United Soccer Coaches Association Poll.

The coaches seemingly wanting to make the Tigers work for it and work for it they have. The UofM has five wins against one tie, beating the likes of Indiana, Kansas, and Alabama in consecutive games. The tie coming against 23rd ranked Ole Miss in overtime.

Nine Memphis players have recorded at least one goal. They’ve only given up two and have four shutouts. The Tigers hit the road for their next two games at Iowa State and Drake. They return home to open AAC play against Temple Sept. 16th at the Murphy Athletic Complex.

