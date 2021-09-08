TBI: 79-year-old Germantown woman reported missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Silver Alert has been issued in Tennessee for a missing woman.

Police say 79-year-old Frances Adcock was reportedly last seen in Germantown.

Adcock has blonde hair and brown eyes and is 5′5″.

She has a medical condition that could affect her ability to get home by herself.

If you’ve seen Adcock call Germantown Police Department at 901-754-7222 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Frances Adcock is 5’5”, 128 lbs. w/blonde hair & brown eyes.



There is no known clothing description or direction of travel. She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely.



If you see Frances, call Germantown PD at 901-754-7222 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/dnXSlFozuw — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 8, 2021

