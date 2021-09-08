TBI: 79-year-old Germantown woman reported missing
Have you seen Frances Adcock?
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Silver Alert has been issued in Tennessee for a missing woman.
Police say 79-year-old Frances Adcock was reportedly last seen in Germantown.
Adcock has blonde hair and brown eyes and is 5′5″.
She has a medical condition that could affect her ability to get home by herself.
If you’ve seen Adcock call Germantown Police Department at 901-754-7222 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
