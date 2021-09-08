Suspect wanted in Oxford for stealing nearly $10K in copper wire

Advertise with Us
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted in Oxford for stealing approximately $10,000 in copper wire.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday on South Lamar Boulevard.

The Oxford Police Department released a video of the suspect and photos of the copper wire that was stolen. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

