OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted in Oxford for stealing approximately $10,000 in copper wire.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday on South Lamar Boulevard.

The Oxford Police Department released a video of the suspect and photos of the copper wire that was stolen. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

Suspect wanted in Oxford for stealing nearly $10K in copper wire (Source: Oxford Police Department)

Suspect wanted in Oxford for stealing nearly $10K in copper wire (Source: Oxford Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.