Stray shower possible today with passage of a cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear this morning, but clouds will continue to move in over the next few hours. As a cold front moves in this afternoon, there may be a stray shower that develops along the front. The best chance for rain would be between noon and 3 pm. However, most of the area will stay dry. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. Cool air will move in tonight, so low temperatures will range from the lower 50s to lower 60s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 87 degrees. Winds: Southwest then becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the lower 50s to 60 degrees. Winds: North at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: The front will help reinforce the dry air, so humidity will remain low all week. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in lower 50s to lower 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: It will be dry and sunny over the weekend with low humidity. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The warming trend will continue with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s at the start of next week. The start of next week also looks dry with no rain.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.