Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Stray shower possible today with passage of a cold front

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear this morning, but clouds will continue to move in over the next few hours. As a cold front moves in this afternoon, there may be a stray shower that develops along the front. The best chance for rain would be between noon and 3 pm. However, most of the area will stay dry. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. Cool air will move in tonight, so low temperatures will range from the lower 50s to lower 60s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 87 degrees. Winds: Southwest then becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the lower 50s to 60 degrees. Winds: North at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: The front will help reinforce the dry air, so humidity will remain low all week. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in lower 50s to lower 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: It will be dry and sunny over the weekend with low humidity. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The warming trend will continue with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s at the start of next week. The start of next week also looks dry with no rain.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Tony Caldwell, a 17-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, died Sept. 6, 2021 after...
Memphis firefighter dies after contracting COVID-19 while recovering from cancer surgery
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Approaching cold front will keep dry air in place this week
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 7, 2021
Disturbance expected to drift toward the Florida panhandle
Disturbance in the Gulf will likely head northeast
Hurricane Ida knocked down many trees in Prairieville, La.
Ida death toll in La. climbs to 15