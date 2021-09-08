Advertise with Us
Shelby County sees highest daily COVID-19 case count amid surge

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported another record-breaking daily case total Wednesday morning as the COVID-19 surge continues.

Largely due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant, the health department reported 1,295 new COVID-19 cases within 24 hours in Shelby County.

The health department says of the new cases, 438 were confirmed to be pediatric cases. Health officials say the Delta variant is highly impacting children and those who are unvaccinated.

In the last 30 days over 6,800 children tested positive for the deadly virus and there are now 3,220 active cases among children in Shelby County.

Additional data shows there have been 131,934 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic with a death toll of 1,905.

As for vaccine uptake in the county, since the vaccine has become available over 471,000 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data for more information from the Shelby County COVID-19 dashboard.

