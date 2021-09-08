Shelby County sees highest daily COVID-19 case count amid summer surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported another record-breaking daily case total Wednesday as the COVID-19 surge continues.

The Health Department reporting 1,295 new COVID-19 cases within 24 hours in Shelby County, the highest since December 2020

“It does make you feel bad to hear that the cases are on the up and up again because as things follow each other in a typical course, a week or so after the increase in cases is when you will see an increase in hospitalizations,” Baptist Memorial Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld said.

Of the new cases, 438 are confirmed pediatric cases.

Dr. Threlkeld says the numbers are concerning.

“What we’re most concerned about for the kids obviously for their own safety and then also when you see that transmission even those who don’t get as ill from it, they are with this more contagious virus probably more effective at passing that through families to other adults,” Dr. Threlkeld said.

But in the midst of the surge of cases, mainly brought on by the rapidly spreading Delta Variant, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is celebrating the efforts of his canvassing team.

Strickland tweeting Tuesday that it’s the first week his canvassing team spoke with more residents who were willing to get vaccinated than those who declined.

“The one thing we should have been cured of with COVID-19 is over confidence,” Dr. Threlkeld.

