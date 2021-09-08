Advertise with Us
A September cold front brings cooler air tonight

By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some clouds will move through early this afternoon along a cold front. There could be a sprinkle or stray shower, but most areas will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with a southwest wind turning northwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cooler with lows in the mid to upper 50s in rural areas lower 60s in the city of Memphis. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in upper 50s to lower 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: More dry weather is expected with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be near 90 Saturday and lower 90s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

