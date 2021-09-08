Sea of green honors Memphis security guard killed in gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The life of a security guard who was shot and killed while on duty in Memphis was remembered Tuesday night.

A sea of green took place to honor Alexander Redditt.

Redditt was shot and killed in August while working security at a gas station on Millbranch in Whitehaven. His friends and family say he died a week later.

The organizer of the event says he hopes it brings awareness to the dangers of security work.

Darryle Tate was arrested in Redditt’s shooting death. Authorities say he pulled a gun after a fight with Redditt at the gas station.

Tate is expected to appear back in court on September 17 for a mental evaluation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

