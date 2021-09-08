Remains of teen missing since 2008 found in Mississippi

FULTON, Miss. (WMC) - The remains of an 18-year-old Mississippi boy who went missing more than a decade ago were discovered Tuesday.

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson told WTVA a logging crew found the remains of 18-year-old Jamie Wright near State Line Road.

Wright went missing Nov. 30, 2008 from his grandmother’s home in Tremont, Mississippi.

The sheriff says the remains were lying on the ground along with pieces of clothing and an ID, none of which was hidden or buried.

Wright’s cause and manner of death are not immediately known. The remains are being sent to the State Crime Lab in Pearl, Mississippi for further investigation.

