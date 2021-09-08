Rebels’ Corral on great 8 honor roll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Ole Miss Rebels are not only basking in the glow, winning their first game in blowout fashion, they’re also in the AP Top 25.

The Rebels jump in at No. 20 in the AP after Monday night’s 43-24 win over Louisville in Atlanta.

Matt Corral amassing 436 yards total offense, 381 passing, and 55 rushing, including four touchdowns to earn a spot on the Davey O’Brien Award weekly Great 8 list for Top Quarterback Play. But, it’s the defense that surprised most Rebel watchers, pitching a first-half shut out, and making life generally miserable for the Cardinals.

The Rebels next host Austin Peay Saturday in Oxford.

