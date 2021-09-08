Advertise with Us
Memphis Fire Department to receive $10M FEMA grant to hire additional firefighters

Memphis Fire Department Ambulance
Memphis Fire Department Ambulance(Memphis Fire Department Ambulance)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department will receive a grant from the Department of Homeland Security to hire additional firefighters.

Congressman Steve Cohen announced Wednesday that the fire department will receive $10,795,984 through the fiscal year 2020 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program.

“This SAFER grant funding will result in the creation of good-paying jobs in Memphis and will make our city safer. This is an important and timely investment,” Cohen said.

The funding is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and is part of $355 million going to an estimated 300 fire departments around the country to increase the number of firefighters to meet industry minimum standards and attain 24-hour staffing to provide adequate fire protection.

