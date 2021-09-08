Ken Moody exploring run for Shelby County mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ken Moody, a longtime city leader and special assistant to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, announced he is exploring a run for Shelby County Mayor.

On Wednesday, Moody said he formed an exploratory committee to test the waters on a possible run for the county’s chief executive office.

Moody, a former Memphis Tigers basketball player, has served in a variety of roles in municipal government for over 20 years.

Current Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has not officially announced he’s running for re-election.

If Moody and Harris each decide to run in 2022, it would set off what could be a competitive Democratic primary for Shelby County mayor.

Each man brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of issues facing county government.

On the Republican side, Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan said he is also considering a run.

“There have been some articles that I am considering a run for Shelby County mayor. I am very seriously considering that,” Morgan said during a Rotary Club meeting last week. “I think you’ll hear an announcement or a final decision from me in the next couple of weeks. If I’m not going to do it, I think it’s fair to let other people know so they can pursue it.”

