Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Ken Moody exploring run for Shelby County mayor

Ken Moody
Ken Moody(Action News 5)
By Brandon Richard
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ken Moody, a longtime city leader and special assistant to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, announced he is exploring a run for Shelby County Mayor.

On Wednesday, Moody said he formed an exploratory committee to test the waters on a possible run for the county’s chief executive office.

Moody, a former Memphis Tigers basketball player, has served in a variety of roles in municipal government for over 20 years.

Current Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has not officially announced he’s running for re-election.

If Moody and Harris each decide to run in 2022, it would set off what could be a competitive Democratic primary for Shelby County mayor.

Each man brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of issues facing county government.

On the Republican side, Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan said he is also considering a run.

“There have been some articles that I am considering a run for Shelby County mayor. I am very seriously considering that,” Morgan said during a Rotary Club meeting last week. “I think you’ll hear an announcement or a final decision from me in the next couple of weeks. If I’m not going to do it, I think it’s fair to let other people know so they can pursue it.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Tony Caldwell, a 17-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, died Sept. 6, 2021 after...
Memphis firefighter dies after contracting COVID-19 while recovering from cancer surgery
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis

Latest News

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 8
Shelby County sees highest daily COVID-19 case count amid surge
Jamarious Jones
DNA from dreadlock leads to armed robbery arrest nearly 3 years later
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,934 new cases reported Wed.
Frances Adcock
Police: 79-year-old Germantown woman found safe