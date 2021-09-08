Advertise with Us
International artist spreads gun violence awareness with ‘Peace Memphis’ mural in downtown Memphis

Peace Memphis
Peace Memphis(Kyle Holbrook)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An international artist took to the streets of Memphis to spread awareness in response to the recent gun violence the city has seen.

Kyle Halbrook painted the mural at the corner of Second Stree and Gen. Washburns Escape Alley downtown depicting a hand making the universal peace sign with the words “Stop Gun Violence.” He’s titled the mural, “Peace Memphis.”

“Peach Memphis” is part of a national tour to call for an end to gun violence which will hit all 50 states.

Halbrook says he has lost dozens of childhood friends to gun violence and considers the mural a place of healing for himself and the families of the victims.

Moving Lives of Kids, the organization that sponsored the mural, has also painted murals in 40 states and 43 countries.

