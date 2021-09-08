Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Inmate dies after altercations at Hardeman County Correctional Facility

Hardeman County Correctional Facility (SOURCE: TDOT)
Hardeman County Correctional Facility (SOURCE: TDOT)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hardeman County Correctional Facility is on lockdown after two separate altercations between inmates left one dead and another injured.

Tuesday, shortly before 1 p.m., staff were notified of an inmate-on-inmate assault involving two inmates. One inmate was injured. At around 1:15 p.m., staff was notified of another inmate-on-inmate assault involving three to four inmates.

An inmate involved in the first altercation was transported to a hospital where he is currently being treated. An inmate in the second altercation died his injuries prior to being transported to a hospital. Staff administered first aid and life-saving procedures until medical staff and EMS arrived.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections Office of Investigations and Conduct with assistance from the Whiteville Police Department is investigating the incidents.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis businessman, restaurateur passes away
Prominent Memphis businessman, restaurateur passes away
Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Beale Street mourns the loss of two well-known business owners
Tony Caldwell, a 17-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, died Sept. 6, 2021 after...
Memphis firefighter dies after contracting COVID-19 while recovering from cancer surgery
Nicholls State University football team arrives at UofM's Holiday Inn, where they will be...
Memphis helping Nicholls State football team while campus recovers from Ida
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant

Latest News

Ivermectin
Mid-South poison control centers seeing increased calls for ivermectin
City of Memphis working to fill several vacant positions
Sea of green honors Memphis security guard killed in gas station shooting
Sea of green honors Memphis security guard killed in gas station shooting
Liberty Bowl Tigers Stadium
Mid-South football stadiums packed amid surge in COVID-19 cases