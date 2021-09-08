Inmate dies after altercations at Hardeman County Correctional Facility

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hardeman County Correctional Facility is on lockdown after two separate altercations between inmates left one dead and another injured.

Tuesday, shortly before 1 p.m., staff were notified of an inmate-on-inmate assault involving two inmates. One inmate was injured. At around 1:15 p.m., staff was notified of another inmate-on-inmate assault involving three to four inmates.

An inmate involved in the first altercation was transported to a hospital where he is currently being treated. An inmate in the second altercation died his injuries prior to being transported to a hospital. Staff administered first aid and life-saving procedures until medical staff and EMS arrived.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections Office of Investigations and Conduct with assistance from the Whiteville Police Department is investigating the incidents.

