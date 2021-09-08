Houston begins move to leave AAC

Advertise with Us
(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the Tigers are doing everything they can to try and improve their position among the college athletic elites, the Big 12 is seeing its move of gobbling up several of the top teams in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) come closer to fruition.  

The University of Houston Board of Regents voted Tuesday unanimously to delegate authority to the school chancellor to pursue membership in the Big 12.  

Cincinnati and UCF are the other AAC schools targeted by the big 12 for inclusion.   Independent BYU is the other.  A total of eight schools, including the University of Memphis, were targeted as expansion candidates by a scouting firm representing the Big 12, but the Tigers were not included in the first tier.   The process could reopen after Texas and Oklahoma officially exit the Big 12 for the SEC.

