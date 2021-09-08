Advertise with Us
Funeral services planned for AHP officer who died of COVID-19

His funeral is set for Wednesday at noon.
His funeral is set for Wednesday at noon.(First Judicial Drug Task Force)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas Highway Police officer has died of COVID-19.

According to Morgan Funeral Home in Forrest City, Matthew Chandler Moore died on Sunday.

His vigil is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday with funeral services following at noon at the Twin Assembly of God in Palestine. Burial will follow at Bell Cemetery.

Moore leaves behind a wife and two kids, along with his siblings and parents.

The First Judicial Drug Task Force shared the news of his death on Facebook saying:

“We are heart-broken to learn of the passing of a young brother in blue: Chandler Moore, Arkansas Highway Police, End of Watch 9-5-2021. He was a kind, professional, and well-respected policeman and a friend to so many in our district.”

First Judicial Drug Task Force

