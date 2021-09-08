Advertise with Us
Frayser man indicted in 1-year-old’s shooting death

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Frayser-area man has been indicted in the death of a child.

Markiss Scurlock, 33, was indicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide, felony counts of aggravated child neglect, and aggravated child abuse for his role in the shooting death of his girlfriend’s one-year-old son.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, the one-year-old was left in a car with Scurlock’s six-year-old son. Scurlock’s loaded handgun was also in the car.

The incident happened May 22 in the parking lot of a food store on North Watkins in Frayser. Investigators say Scurlock and his girlfriend went to the store with the two children to pick up groceries. After shopping, Scurlock loaded the groceries into the car while his girlfriend went back into the store to complete the purchase.

Scurlock put the one-year-old in a car seat and put his son on the seat next to him. Scurlock returned the shopping cart to the front of the store and heard a gunshot as he walked back to the car.

Scurlock told investigators that as he opened the car door, his son jumped from the front seat to the back seat and said “I didn’t do it.” He then saw the one-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. The baby was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Scurlock’s pistol, which had been left in his girlfriend’s purse was on the front passenger seat of the car, partially in the holster.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

