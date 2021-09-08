Fire shoots out of a hole in the street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW and Memphis Fire Department are on the scene of a fire at Walnut Grove and Fernway.

They say fire is shooting out of a hole in the street and all lanes of traffic in both directions at Walnut Grove and Fernway are currently blocked.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.