Fire shoots out of a hole in the street

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW and Memphis Fire Department are on the scene of a fire at Walnut Grove and Fernway.

They say fire is shooting out of a hole in the street and all lanes of traffic in both directions at Walnut Grove and Fernway are currently blocked.

