Fellow deputies rally to build a home for officer shot, paralized in 2019

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two deputies in Madison County are inviting the community to help build a home for a fellow officer seriously injured in the line of duty.

September 5, 2019, changed life as Deputy Sheriff Brad Sullivan knew it.

Sullivan was shot twice in the head while pursuing a kidnapping suspect.

The chase left the father of two paralyzed on his left side.

“It was very emotional to be in there to see him laying in a bed,” Deputy Sheriff Dwayne Moak said.

“The rounds, obviously guided by God, moved through his skull and didn’t kill him,” Lieutenant Joey Butler added.

After numerous surgeries, medical treatments, and extensive rehabilitation, Sullivan now requires a wheelchair to get around and needs a home that’s ADA compliant.

“That’s the hardest adjustment is getting used to the living situation and having to have help,” Brad Sullivan said.

The officers’ fellow deputies and friends are asking the community to help build ‘a home for a hero’.

“This is going to be an expensive project,” Moak noted. “Not only have the cost of building supplies skyrocketed, but everything in Brad’s home will have to be customized, adding expense, so it’s important we reach as many people as possible.”

“To have things that you and I take for granted, just being able to have self-care, still have pride in himself or move around, if he can have that back, that’s monumental,” Butler said.

The act of kindness already has some community support, but the men say more is needed.

This isn’t the first time Sullivan faced gunfire. In February of 2016, Sullivan made a traffic stop in which the suspect fled and shot at him. Sullivan didn’t back down, and he chased the suspect and returned fire. That suspect was arrested and found to be a violent habitual offender.

Find out how you can help build ‘a home for a hero’ here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.